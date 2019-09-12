|
Reynolds, Ferris Agatha
Ferris Agatha Reynolds, 95, of New Haven, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife for over 50 years of Kenneth Reynolds who predeceased her over 22 years ago. She was born in Linstead, Jamaica to the late Cyril and Irene Burrell Barnett on September 4, 1924. Her work accomplishments included that of owning her own business, working as a key punch operator in the banking industry, and most cherished as a stay at home mom, caring for many children some of whom were not her birth children. Ferris leaves to cherish her memory, son, Kenneth (Cynethia) Reynolds, Jr.; daughters, Keitha Reynolds, Heather Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds, and Diedre Reynolds (Lee) Pachter; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Monday at the funeral home between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave a message of comfort for the Reynolds family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019