New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferris Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferris Agatha Reynolds


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferris Agatha Reynolds Obituary
Reynolds, Ferris Agatha
Ferris Agatha Reynolds, 95, of New Haven, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife for over 50 years of Kenneth Reynolds who predeceased her over 22 years ago. She was born in Linstead, Jamaica to the late Cyril and Irene Burrell Barnett on September 4, 1924. Her work accomplishments included that of owning her own business, working as a key punch operator in the banking industry, and most cherished as a stay at home mom, caring for many children some of whom were not her birth children. Ferris leaves to cherish her memory, son, Kenneth (Cynethia) Reynolds, Jr.; daughters, Keitha Reynolds, Heather Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds, and Diedre Reynolds (Lee) Pachter; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Monday at the funeral home between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave a message of comfort for the Reynolds family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now