Filippa A. Cacioppo
1928 - 2020
Cacioppo, Filippa A.
Filippa A. Lucido Cacioppo of New Haven died peacefully on July 23, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Gaspare Cacioppo. Born in Sambuca, Sicily on September 2, 1928 to the late Giovanni and Rosa Albese Lucido, Filippa worked as a seamstress for Gant Shirt makers, Sero Shirt, Kramer's and Formal Corner. She was the mother of Michael and John Cacioppo and sister of Maria Palmieri. Predeceased by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 28th at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Filippa's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Memories & Condolences
