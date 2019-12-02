Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena Dibuccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena Dibuccio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filomena Dibuccio Obituary
Dibuccio, Filomena
Filomena (Lena) Dibuccio, 83 of East Haven, CT passed away November 29, 2019 peacefully in the care of Hospice. She was the beloved wife the late Joseph DiBuccio (of 59 years). Lena was born January 16, 1936 in Gioia Sannitica Province of Caserta, Italy. Daughter of Armando and Maria Delmonaco. Lena was a social butterfly, and loved being around people. She loved gardening, traveling, and had a passion for fashion. Mother of Robert Montel of Florida, Ronald (Susan) DiBuccio of California, Daniela (The late F. Daniel Williams III) Williams of Cheshire CT. Sister of Luigi (Assunta) Delmonaco, the late Pasquale (Christina) Delmonaco, Rita (Lino) Bauco, Lucia (Leo) Ciocca, Maria Durante, and Anthony (Anna) Delmonaco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A very special thank you to Lena's hospice aide Iris, who not only provided exceptional care, but was a constant source of comfort and friendship. Memorial Mass to be announced.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -