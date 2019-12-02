|
Dibuccio, Filomena
Filomena (Lena) Dibuccio, 83 of East Haven, CT passed away November 29, 2019 peacefully in the care of Hospice. She was the beloved wife the late Joseph DiBuccio (of 59 years). Lena was born January 16, 1936 in Gioia Sannitica Province of Caserta, Italy. Daughter of Armando and Maria Delmonaco. Lena was a social butterfly, and loved being around people. She loved gardening, traveling, and had a passion for fashion. Mother of Robert Montel of Florida, Ronald (Susan) DiBuccio of California, Daniela (The late F. Daniel Williams III) Williams of Cheshire CT. Sister of Luigi (Assunta) Delmonaco, the late Pasquale (Christina) Delmonaco, Rita (Lino) Bauco, Lucia (Leo) Ciocca, Maria Durante, and Anthony (Anna) Delmonaco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A very special thank you to Lena's hospice aide Iris, who not only provided exceptional care, but was a constant source of comfort and friendship. Memorial Mass to be announced.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019