Filomena Kuszpa

Kuszpa, Filomena
We are sad to announce that on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 97, Filomena Acampora Kuszpa of Guilford passed away. She was the wife of the late Frank J Kuszpa Sr. She was born in New Haven on June 20, 1923 to the late Lawrence and Rose Milone Acampora. Filomena was born in the Wooster Street area, before her parents moved to the Annex area of New Haven (Townsend Ave), where she lived for 47 years. She met Frank, "the love of her life", at a family restaurant called The Sparkling Cave, where he worked. She was an avid cook, well known for her meatballs, eggplant parmesan, manicotti plus cakes & cookies. She was a devoted Catholic for many years at St Vincent DePaul Church in East Haven and later at St Joseph's Church in New Haven, where she was the President of their Ladies Guild. She spent her final years in residence at Apple Rehab in Guilford where she was well taken care of by the staff and attended almost every one of their activities.
She is survived by her two sons, Frank J Kuszpa Jr with his wife Karen Paolella of Guilford, CT and Philip Kuszpa with his fiancé Lynann Kendall of Shrewsbury MA., six grandchildren, Michael and John, Daniel, Matthew, Jeremy Kuszpa and Giuseppe Frustaci and nine great grandchildren, Nicole, Alexis, Owen, Madeline, Zachary, Alyssa, Anthony, Kylie and Tyler, a sister, Anna Jane Buccetti of North Haven and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Acampora of New Haven. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers, Pasquale, George and Lawrence Acampora.
With the concerns of the pandemic, the family will have a special celebration of life next year, exact time and date to be determined. The celebration will include a mass at St Michael's Church in New Haven where she was baptized followed by an Italian feast at Adrianna's Restaurant in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018. Burial services will be private. The East Haven Memorial Lonbobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Filomena's memorial page, sign her guest book and leave a message of condolence for the family at easthavenmemorial.com
