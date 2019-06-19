Lavorgna, Filomena

Filomena Antonucci Lavorgna, 78 of Northford died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of fifty-six years to Attilio Lavorgna. Filomena was born in Gioia Sannitica, Province of Caserta, Italy on August 18, 1940, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria Pacelli Antonucci. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1958, and had resided in Northford for the past forty years. Filomena was a longtime devoted parishioner of St. Monica Church. The Lavorgna family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Joy and Janice for all the loving care bestowed upon Filomena for the past year. They also extend sincerest thanks to the Clelian Center in Hamden for all their kindness and special care. Filomena is also survived by two daughters, Maria (Mark) Severino of Middletown and Lisa (Mark) Russo of Northford, two sons, Luigi (Filomena) Lavorgna of Northford and Roberto (Rita) Lavorgna of North Haven, four sisters, Pasqualina Palmieri of Hamden, Rosa Landino of Northford, Sister Maria Giacinda Antonucci of Como, Italy and Anna (Michele) Maturo of Rock Hill, SC, three brothers, Frank (Rose) Antonucci of Northford, Antonio (Antonietta) Antonucci of Wallingford and Enrico Antonucci of North Haven, ten grandchildren, Giovanna, Gino, Gabriella, Gianni, Gina and Lisa Lavorgna, Mark Severino, Jr. and Austino Severino, and Mark Russo, Jr. and Erika Russo, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Concetta Biondi and Michelina Landino. Filomena's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 21st from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. in St. Ambrose Parish, St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Ave., Northford. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Parish in honor of the St. Pio Shrine, 30 Caputo Rd., North Branford, CT 06471, or to the Clelian Adult Day Care Center, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514.

