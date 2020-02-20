New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena Torelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena Torelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filomena Torelli Obituary
Torelli, Filomena
Filomena Landino Torelli, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Pasquale Torelli. Born in Gioia Sannitica, Italy to Vincenzo and Erminia Landino. After marrying her soulmate they moved to England to start a family. After 18 years they decided to move the family to America for better opportunities. An amazing wife, mother, sister, nonna and friend. Family was always first then her garden where she found solace on a daily basis. She retired from her housekeeping position at the Arden House and helped raise her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Frank Torelli (Leigh Mulligan), Tina Tancredi (Chris), Cristina Crisci (Lou), Antonietta Morrissey (Mark). Grandchildren Gianni, Luigi and Marisa Tancredi, Giuliano and Francesca Torelli, Louie, Joseph and Julia Crisci, Mark Anthony Morrissey. Her fur babies Tucker and Bella. Sister to Antonio, Victorio, Pasquale Landino and Rosa Antonucci. Predeceased by Maria, Vincenza, Giuseppe, Carmella, Michele and Flora Landino. Friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Monday, 11 a.m., for a Mass of Christian burial. Calling hours will be Sunday 4 - 7 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. A special thanks to the staff of Masonicare for all their help. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.masonicare.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -