Torelli, Filomena
Filomena Landino Torelli, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Pasquale Torelli. Born in Gioia Sannitica, Italy to Vincenzo and Erminia Landino. After marrying her soulmate they moved to England to start a family. After 18 years they decided to move the family to America for better opportunities. An amazing wife, mother, sister, nonna and friend. Family was always first then her garden where she found solace on a daily basis. She retired from her housekeeping position at the Arden House and helped raise her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Frank Torelli (Leigh Mulligan), Tina Tancredi (Chris), Cristina Crisci (Lou), Antonietta Morrissey (Mark). Grandchildren Gianni, Luigi and Marisa Tancredi, Giuliano and Francesca Torelli, Louie, Joseph and Julia Crisci, Mark Anthony Morrissey. Her fur babies Tucker and Bella. Sister to Antonio, Victorio, Pasquale Landino and Rosa Antonucci. Predeceased by Maria, Vincenza, Giuseppe, Carmella, Michele and Flora Landino. Friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Monday, 11 a.m., for a Mass of Christian burial. Calling hours will be Sunday 4 - 7 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. A special thanks to the staff of Masonicare for all their help. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.masonicare.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2020