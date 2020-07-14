Flora Ligon

Ligon, FloraFlora L. Ligon, 86, of West Haven, Connecticut passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at her home in West Haven. Flora was born on April 2, 1934 in Tuskegee, Alabama to the late George and Minnie Richardson Watson. Flora spent her early life in Tuskegee, Alabama before relocating to Connecticut in 1968 with her spouse Johnny F. Ligon. Flora was employed by St. Raphael's Hospital, Parkview Medical Center, and the Veterans Administration Hospital until her retirement in 2004. Flora joined Bethel AME Church of New Haven in 2001. Flora was predeceased by her spouse Johnny F. Ligon. One sister, Minnie Maultsby, three brothers, Preston, Willie and John Watson. Flora is survived by seven children, Ivy Oliver, Jeffrey (Toni) of West Haven, Gwenda of Hamden, CT. Michael (Takidia) of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Larry of Union Springs, Alabama, Dorothea Ligon-Hawley of Auburn, Alabama and Allen of Dayton Ohio. Nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Three sister's Goldie Watson-Jones, of West Haven, CT. Marva Santos (Antonio) of Milford, CT and Barbara Watson of Spring, Texas, two brothers; Jimmy (Marjorie) and Alvin of Auburn, Alabama. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit the below website