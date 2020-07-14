1/1
Flora Ligon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ligon, Flora
Flora L. Ligon, 86, of West Haven, Connecticut passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at her home in West Haven. Flora was born on April 2, 1934 in Tuskegee, Alabama to the late George and Minnie Richardson Watson. Flora spent her early life in Tuskegee, Alabama before relocating to Connecticut in 1968 with her spouse Johnny F. Ligon. Flora was employed by St. Raphael's Hospital, Parkview Medical Center, and the Veterans Administration Hospital until her retirement in 2004. Flora joined Bethel AME Church of New Haven in 2001. Flora was predeceased by her spouse Johnny F. Ligon. One sister, Minnie Maultsby, three brothers, Preston, Willie and John Watson. Flora is survived by seven children, Ivy Oliver, Jeffrey (Toni) of West Haven, Gwenda of Hamden, CT. Michael (Takidia) of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Larry of Union Springs, Alabama, Dorothea Ligon-Hawley of Auburn, Alabama and Allen of Dayton Ohio. Nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Three sister's Goldie Watson-Jones, of West Haven, CT. Marva Santos (Antonio) of Milford, CT and Barbara Watson of Spring, Texas, two brothers; Jimmy (Marjorie) and Alvin of Auburn, Alabama. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit the below website
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved