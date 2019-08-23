|
|
Jett, Flore
Flore Jett, age 94, wife of the late George E. Jett and resident of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest August 18th. She was born Feb. 12, 1925 in Hartsville, S.C., daughter of the late Charles Blakeney & Arra Jefferson Blakeney. Flore worked as the Recreation Director for The Ansonia Community Center and served as the Commissioner of the Ansonia Housing Authority. She was a member of The Macedonia Baptist Church in Ansonia, where she also served on the Pastor's Aid Ministry and J.A.T. Club. In addition, Flore was a Red Cross volunteer. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Carolyn Hammie of Champagne, Illinois, and Bernadine (Arthur) Charles & Deborah Jett-Mills, both of Ansonia, son Roderick Jett of Fortworth, TX., and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Moncella Jett, sister Margaret Wright, brother Charles Blakeney and granddaughter Danisha Jett. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2019