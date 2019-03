West, Florence A.

Florence A. West, 83, of Branford, CT passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Born in Fairview, NJ on November 2, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Meehan. Wife of the late Raymond J. West, she is survived by their four children, Michael West (Cheryl Samsel) of Flagstaff, AZ, Sheila Straba of Branford, CT, Steven West (Jen Wiechers) of Brattleboro, VT and Eileen West (John Daly) of Pittsfield, MA. She was grandmother to Karl, Clay and Caden. She is also survived by her brother Dennis Meehan of Fort Pierce, FL. She was predeceased by her sister Beverly Walters and brother Richard Meehan. An inspiration to many, Florence pursued and achieved her dream of earning her Bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy and her Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology later in life while simultaneously raising her four children. She was a Professor and Program Developer/Director at numerous colleges and universities before her retirement. She was an avid reader, loved traveling, and enjoyed discussing politics in the company of family and friends. Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Florence's memory can do so to either The Connecticut Hospice, The COPD Foundation or . Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019