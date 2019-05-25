New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Gavoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence B. Gavoni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence B. Gavoni Obituary
Gavoni, Florence B.
Entered into rest, May 24, 2019, Florence Washinski Gavoni, 86, of East Haven; wife of the late John J. Gavoni; mother of Joanna (Edmond) Dorne and Lisa Avitable; grandmother of John Avitable; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Florence served in both the U.S. Army and Navy. Prior to retirement she was employed by Yale University Dining Services for many years. A long time communicant of St. Franics Church she also served as Eucharistic minister.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven of North Haven. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now