Gavoni, Florence B.
Entered into rest, May 24, 2019, Florence Washinski Gavoni, 86, of East Haven; wife of the late John J. Gavoni; mother of Joanna (Edmond) Dorne and Lisa Avitable; grandmother of John Avitable; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Florence served in both the U.S. Army and Navy. Prior to retirement she was employed by Yale University Dining Services for many years. A long time communicant of St. Franics Church she also served as Eucharistic minister.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Church at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven of North Haven. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019