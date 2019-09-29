|
Bolduc, Florence
Florence (Poulin) Bolduc, 92, of New Haven, passed away peacefully, September 27, 2019 with family by her side. Florence was born in St. Ephrem, Canada on November 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Ephrem and Exelia Poulin. She worked for International Silver for many years until retiring. She was a loving and caring aunt who loved being with and caring for her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and especially loved spending time with her sister-in-law, Lydia. She was predeceased by 18 brothers and sisters. Florence is survived by her brother, Aurele Poulin and his wife, Denise of Wallingford; her sister-in-law, Lydia Poulin of West Haven; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be from The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the . For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019