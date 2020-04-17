|
Oslander, Florence Boryszewski
Florence Boryszewski Oslander, age 81, passed away on April 12, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Joe or 58 years, her children Sepherson Lander and Suzanne Oslander, her niece Catherine Marzilli, her sister Linda Sadler, Jim Hester, Tom Ronalter and Numerous friends.
There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private.
The family wishes to thank Middlesex Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her name, to Rockland Preserve, 8 Campus Drive, Madison Beach and Recreation Dept., Madison, CT 06443.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 18, 2020