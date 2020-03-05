New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Buchner Elia Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Buchner Elia Short Obituary
Buchner Elia Short, Florence
Florence Margaret Buchner Elia Short, age 77 of Charlotte, NC, the beloved wife of Richard Short entered into eternal rest on March 3rd, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Florence was born in New Haven on July 9, 1942, daughter of the late Howard Lincoln and Anna Louise Hayden Buchner. She attended Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden, CT. Florence was definitely a "Jane of all trades" as she loved crafts, jobs around the house, and sewing. Florence is survived by her husband Richard Short, her brothers Howard (Butch) Buchner, Jr. and Robert Buchner, 3 children, 3 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grand-children. Online condolences and more details can be found at www.bostonsmortuary.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -