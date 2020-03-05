|
Buchner Elia Short, Florence
Florence Margaret Buchner Elia Short, age 77 of Charlotte, NC, the beloved wife of Richard Short entered into eternal rest on March 3rd, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Florence was born in New Haven on July 9, 1942, daughter of the late Howard Lincoln and Anna Louise Hayden Buchner. She attended Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden, CT. Florence was definitely a "Jane of all trades" as she loved crafts, jobs around the house, and sewing. Florence is survived by her husband Richard Short, her brothers Howard (Butch) Buchner, Jr. and Robert Buchner, 3 children, 3 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grand-children. Online condolences and more details can be found at www.bostonsmortuary.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2020