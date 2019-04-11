Home

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Connor Mortuary
25301 Alicia Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi-Brennan
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi-Brennan
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT
View Map
Florence Carta, 89, of Las Vegas, NV, peacefully passed away April 7, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in East Haven, CT, December 4, 1929, to Louis and Phyllis D'Onofrio. Florence was a loving and devoted wife to Joseph for 62 years, until his death in 2014. Her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild were held close to her heart and loved Florence deeply. Florence's hands were always busy knitting, crocheting, quilting, and making afghans which helped keep her family, friends and members of the community warm. She will truly be missed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19 at 11:00 at East Haven Memorial Longobardi-Brennan 425 Main Street, East Haven, 203-467 1708. Family and friends may call prior to the services from 9:30-11:00. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, followed by a luncheon hosted by the family.
Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
