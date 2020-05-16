Florence Cassella
Florence "Theodora" Cassella, 100, of Hamden died May 15th at Yale's St. Raphael campus. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Cassella. Florence was born June 13, 1919 in Caserta, Italy, daughter of the late Michael & Lena DiRosa Simeone. Gigi, as she was known to her great-grandchildren, was a woman of simple tastes. A lifelong animal lover, she never went a day without her make-up, her soaps, a good book, or a piece of candy stashed in her room. Her greatest love was family, and she took great joy in being surrounded by her family on a daily basis. Always eager to get someone off the bus, or just engage in a friendly debate, her love for her family was immense, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by a son Pasquale (Linda) Cassella of Hamden, a daughter Lena (George) Donnarummo of Hamden, and grandchildren; David & Stephen Donnarummo, and Thomas, Robert, and Daniel Cassella, and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Daniel & Carmen Simeone, and sisters Josephine & Maria Simeone, and Mary Lagano. Funeral services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a food bank, or animal shelter of one's choice. You can visit Florence's guestbook at
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
