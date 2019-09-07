|
Coleman, Florence
Florence Suzanne Coleman passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on September 6, 2019. Florence was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, niece, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was known to many as Mom, Sis, Flip, Flo, Sue, Aunt Flip, Gram, GiGi and most fondly by Suzie which her true love Alfred called her.
Through her last breath, she lived her life exactly as she wanted. In her last days, her mind and spirit remained sharp and strong. She spoke with family and friends and encouraged them to go on and be strong in her absence. Her most desired goal was to ensure the family legacy would live on and she spent many of her last moments fully documenting the family lineage and completing the journal she was writing on her life. While her life held many challenges, she approached each one with a strong determined grace and a smile.
She was born on April 5th, 1931 in Allentown, PA to Earl and Elsa Wuchter. Florence attended the Allentown School System and graduated from Allenton High School where her artwork hung in the halls for 50 years. Over her lifetime she had many jobs, being a Mom, the Neighborhood Supermom to all the injured children and animals, an Avon and Amway Distributor, an administrator to the Head Dietician at Fairfield Hills Hospital, Newtown, CT, a Dispatcher for Security at Heritage Village, Southbury, CT and a Property Manager in Ellenville, NY. She was also well known for working at the Newtown Inn with the love of her life Alfred Coleman.
She was predeceased by both parents, former husbands Arthur M Degenhardt, Richard Rogers and then Alfred W. Coleman who passed away in 2000. Additionally her brothers Earl, Dave and James Wuchter, her son Kim and her beloved son-in-law Joseph Coulson will all be in heaven to greet her.
She touched many lives and those who knew her best always knew where they stood with her. Her quick tongue said what was on her mind whether you liked it or not, but one of her favorite sayings was, "I might not like you at this time, but I do love you."
She would hope that we always remember her love and how her words helped shape all that she met. Her love extended to many all around the world; however, her family held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her brother Robert Wuchter and two loving sisters-in-law Patt and Claire Wuchter, son Art (Willie) Degenhardt and granddaughter Corrina; granddaughter Kimberly Millard (Anthony Saracini) and great-grandchildren AJ, Austin and Aubree; daughter Debra(Gille) Garre, grandchildren Nancy (Mikel) Kline great-grandson Matthew, Peter Garre, great-granddaughter Amanda, Paul Garre, great-grandsons Brayan and Sergio, Grandson Thomas Garre, Maureen (Harry) Maddox, great-grandsons Jacob and Harrison, great-granddaughter Madeline; daughter Donna Coulson (John DiSanto), granddaughter Makayla; daughter Terri White, grandson Alexander and granddaughter Samantha; son Jay(Jenni) Degenhardt, grandsons Andrew, Kyle, Alexander and Macgregor, granddaughter Krista; stepdaughter Marge (James) Coughlin granddaughter Bridget (Matt) Bannon, great-granddaughter Olivia, grandson Kevin; stepson Mike (Lisa) Coleman, grandsons Eric and Peter; stepson Dan, Grandson Jordan; Stepson Tim (Lisa) Coleman, grandsons, Steven, Nathan, Robert and Adam; stepdaughter Maureen (Chuck) Sanzone granddaughter Megan (Nicholas) George, great-grandson Chase, granddaughter Amanda, Kaitlyn, Jullian and Grandsons Lucas. Florence also had many, many nieces and nephews who brought joy and happiness to her life. She will always fondly remember her dearest friend from childhood Maryanne, and also her friends Uli, Mikaela, Luca, Aileen, Anna, Beverly, Eva, Sam and the Mier family, along with so many others.
Florence was a remarkable wonderful woman who was loved and whose strength and love will be missed. We ask that all who knew her cherish the time and memories you had with her and let her love and memories live on in your hearts.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with her funeral being held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a service from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown. Burial will follow in Newtown Village Cemetery. Additionally, a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at her home in Guilford. Arrangements and services have been entrusted to Maiorano Funeral Home and Honan Funeral Home. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com or www.honanfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019