Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
47 Washington Ave.
Seymour, CT 06483
(203) 888-3812
Florence Connors
Florence Connors


1925 - 2020
Florence Connors Obituary
Connors, Florence
Florence Elizabeth Jankowski Connors, 94, of Beverly, MA and formerly of Seymour, CT, entered eternal life at Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Beverly MA on April 18, 2020 just one day shy of her 95th birthday. She was the beloved widow of retired Seymour Police Chief Kenneth Connors. Florence was born in Seymour on April 19, 1925, daughter of the late Vincent and Eleanor (Karczmarczyk) Jankowski. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class at Seymour High School. Florence was a devout communicant of St. Augustine Church (now St. Nicholas Parish) for many years. She served as a lector, member of the Social Committee, and the Church Choir. She was an avid bridge player, a hands-on grandmother, and spent many happy hours fishing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her beloved husband, Ret. Seymour Police Chief Kenneth Connors, she was predeceased by her brother, Henry Jankowski and sister, Jeanette Tosolini. She is survived by her devoted sons, Vincent Connors and his wife Jennifer of Gloucester MA, and Matthew Connors and his wife Mary of FL. She is also survived by her granddaughters Katie Ringwood of MA, Kerry Connors of London, UK, Nicole Connors of FL, Kristine Connors of FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, all funeral services are private. Burial will occur in the family plot at St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Parish, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour, CT 06483. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave., Seymour, CT 06483. To leave an online condolence, please visit
https://www.chepulisfuneralhome.com/
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
