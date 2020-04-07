Home

Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park.
Florence DiGioia Obituary
DiGioia, Florence
Florence DiGioia, 94, of North Haven, died April 6th at Yale N.H.H. after a brief illness. She was the widow of Michael DiGioia. Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Ralph and Isabella Scungio, she was a retired clerk for the V.A. Hospital in West Haven. Florence was a member of the Columbettes of Carmel Council 3605, co - founder of the Hamden Women's Club, and volunteered at O.L.M.C Church CCD, Ridge Road and Green Acres schools. She is survived by a daughter Michele DiGioia and a grandson Thomas Crilly IV of North Haven, which whom she resided, a son Michael DiGioia Jr. of Meriden, a brother William Scungio of Hamden, an additional grandson Michael DiGioia III of Meriden, and her dogs Mimi and Luci. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Friday 10 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2020
