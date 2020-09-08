Skowronek, Florence F.
Florence Ficocelli Skowronek passed away at the age of 93 on September 4, 2020. Florence was born on January 26, 1927, to Paula Parillo Campano and Louis Campano in New Haven, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael W. Ficocelli of 39 years, her husband, Stanley Skowronek of 20 years, and her brother, Louis Campano. Florence graduated from the former Commercial High School in New Haven. After graduating, she began her career at Yale University's School of Architecture, eventually going on to work as a Medical Executive Assistant for the Residency Program Director of the Yale University Department of Psychiatry. In this capacity, she was a positive influence on the early development of many eminent psychiatrists in the country. She was later recruited to assist the directors of the Drug Dependence Unit at Yale. Florence found joy in the ordinary. As far back as she could remember, she loved sunshine, sand, and salt water. Her fantasy was to live on an island, so it was no surprise to learn of her discovery and love for Block Island over 50 years ago. Her idea of an ideal vacation was to take a ferry to Block Island, set up a chair at the ocean's edge with her drawing pad and charcoal, bask in the sun, listen to music, read a book, and continue to explore new parts of the island. Later in life, when her five cherished grandchildren were born, she made it her mission to instill in them the same love for the island. Precious memories with family were forged on Block Island. Florence also found great joy in cooking. She especially loved to entertain family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss her. Florence is survived by her sister, Mariann Cofrancesco, of Chardon, OH; brother, Paul Campano and his wife Barbara, of West Haven, CT; daughter, Paula Krompinger and her husband Jay, of Madison, CT; son, Michael V. Ficocelli and his wife Marci, of Suffern, NY; stepsons, Stanley Skowronek and his wife Jo Ann, of Messina, NY, and Mark Skowronek, of San Francisco, CA. Florence also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jason Krompinger and his wife Rachel, Scott Krompinger and his wife Virginia, Keith Krompinger, Barbra Foster and her husband Tom, and Eric Ficocelli (Francesca), as well as two great-grandchildren, Madison Krompinger and Morrison Foster. Finally, she leaves behind beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and her dearest friend, Joanna Batter, of Woodbridge CT. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Alessandra Capobianco, Jaclyn Martinelli, Anna Becker, and the entire staff at the Health Center at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT for the compassionate and attentive care given to Florence. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Sister Kathleen Lynch, Eucharistic Minister at Saint George Parish in Guilford, for her special friendship and many visits to Florence. Her immediate family will hold a private service. A celebration of Florence's life will be organized at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
