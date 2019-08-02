|
Mooney, Florence
Florence Harger Mooney, 84, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1, 2019, at Connecticut Hospice, after a prayer and with her family by her side. Florence was born on April 22, 1935, in New Haven, Connecticut, daughter of the late Florence Cannon Harger and Charles K. Harger Jr. She was the wife of the late Retired New Haven Fire Department Deputy Chief, William J. Mooney, Jr. Beloved mother of Beth (Eric) Mooney-Stokes, Dr. Kim Mooney (Greg Walsh), and Tracy L. Mooney. She also leaves her granddaughter Lauren E. Piontek (Joseph Misseri), and brothers Charles K. (Karan) Harger, and Gary W. (Barbie) Harger, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Florence retired from the former New Haven Savings Bank. She was an avid sports fan, with a special affinity for the Boston Red Sox and the UCONN Women's Basketball team. She was a former member of the West Haven Democratic Town Committee, representing the 2nd district and thoroughly enjoyed her love/hate relationship with city politics. Florence was also a former member of the West Haven Irish American Club.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, from 3-7 o'clock at the West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. Her procession will leave the funeral home on Monday, at 8:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 o'clock in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park in Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405, or Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
