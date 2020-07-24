Mullins, Florence
Mary (Florence) Mullins, beloved wife and mother of four, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 99. She lived an extraordinary life.
She was born Mary Kilkenny on February 16, 1921 to John and Alice Middleton Kilkenny in Doncaster, England. Mary spoke often of her happy childhood, and the joy and love within her family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her son David, and her siblings; May, Jack, Alice, Jessie, and Laurence.
Mary served in the British Army during World War II in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. She was assigned to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Forces, under the command of General Eisenhower.
Mary met her future husband, Edward Mullins, an American soldier, while both were assigned to headquarters in London. Just after the end of the war, on May 26, 1945 Mary and Ted were married in Versailles, France.
They raised four children; Sheila, David, Paul, and Nicholas. She enjoyed a loving relationship with Nick's wife, Jeannine and David's wife, Cindy. Mary was adored by her grandchildren Zachary, Michael, Seth, Rebecca, Brendan, Jennifer, Morgan, Koren, Travis, Jason, and great-grandchildren, Julian, Lulu and Theodora.
Mary and her husband Ted were the owners of the Gallery on the Green in Milford. Mary ran the gallery, and taught art classes to countless children and adults for over 40 years, all of whom were touched by her kindness and talent.
They were actively involved in their community and were founding members of the Milford Fine Arts Council.
For many years, Mary and Ted had a summer gallery in Kennebunkport, Maine. After retirement, they loved spending time on the Cape and were active members of the Cape Cod Art Association. Mary lost her husband and dearest friend in 1982.
Mary loved to travel with family and friends, exploring Britain, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the US and Canada from coast to coast. She enjoyed art museums, galleries, Broadway shows, plays, symphonies, and learning about other cultures. She was an avid reader and loved her flower garden.
During the course of her long life, Mary touched so many lives, and enriched everyone who got to know her. Across generations, there are many who consider themselves Mary's honorary children and grandchildren. She was a devoted and compassionate friend.
Mary was an extraordinary woman.
