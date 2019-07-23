Michaels, Florence Roberts

Florence Roberts Michaels, of Woodbridge, Connecticut, passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She is survived by her son Daniel Roberts, her step-daughters Jane Anderson and Sally Pierson, grandchildren Liam Roberts and Logan Roberts, brother Richard Malinauskas, sisters Helen Fedorwicz, Violet Johnson, and Beatrice Matthews. Sadly, three of her children died before she did: Gregory Roberts, David Roberts, and Elizabeth Roberts. She was also predeceased by her step-son Bruce Roberts, her brother Walter Malin, and her sister Caroline Kostant. She was widowed twice, by Earl Byron Roberts and Robert Michaels.

Florence was born on the family farm on Great Hill in Seymour, Connecticut to Vincent Malinauskas and Anna Bomba. She worked in New Haven at the Equitable Life Insurance Company as a secretary, and eventually became an office manager. She moved to Woodbridge in 1960 and lived there the rest of her life.Florence loved to cook and entertain, and loved to decorate her home with beautiful things. She loved to read novels, and was a frequent visitor to the Woodbridge Town Library. Even at the age of 90, she still got her nails done, never went anywhere without her compact and lipstick, and always put on a nicely coordinated outfit. She will be missed by those who loved her.A memorial service will be held at the First Church of Christ, Meetinghouse Lane, Woodbridge, on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019