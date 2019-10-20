Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Rosarbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence (Flossie) Rosarbo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence (Flossie) Rosarbo In Memoriam
IN MEMORY OF MY DEAR SISTER FLORENCE (FLOSSIE) ROSARBO In loving memory of my sister Flossie who passed away two years ago today. Those special memories of you will always bring me a smile, if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we can sit and talk again just like we used to do. You left behind my broken heart and precious memories too but I never wanted memories, I only wanted you. I'll love you always. Your Sister Baby Anne
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.