IN MEMORY OF MY DEAR SISTER FLORENCE (FLOSSIE) ROSARBO In loving memory of my sister Flossie who passed away two years ago today. Those special memories of you will always bring me a smile, if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we can sit and talk again just like we used to do. You left behind my broken heart and precious memories too but I never wanted memories, I only wanted you. I'll love you always. Your Sister Baby Anne
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019