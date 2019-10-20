Home

Florence "Flossie" Rosarbo

ROSARBO, FLORENCE "Flossie" 8/5/33 10/20/17 In loving memory of our Mother and Grandmother on her 2nd Anniversary. You can only have one mother patient kind and true; No other friend in all the world, Will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, To mother you will return, For all her loving kindness, She asks nothing in return. As we look upon her picture, Sweet memories we recall, Of a face so full of sunshine, And a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus, take this message, To our dear mother up above; Tell her how we miss her, And give her all our love. Carmela, Ronnie, Vince, Joseph, Louise and families.
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
