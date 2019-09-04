New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
1620 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
1620 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
Florence Schmitt


1926 - 2019
Florence Schmitt Obituary
Schmitt, Florence
Florence Louise Schmitt, 93, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at her home on September 2, 2019. Born in New Haven on February 1, 1926 to the late Otto and Sabina Kuehn Schmitt. Florence was a graduate of Larson Business School and spent her career as a bookkeeper for the VA Hospital in West Haven and in Coral Gables Florida. She appreciated time spent with her family and was a faithful communicant.
Florence was predeceased by her brother, Robert Schmitt. Left to remember Florence are her cousins, Barbara and Albert Dobe both of Hamden; her niece, Julianne (Benson) Delmore and their children, Natasha and Nathan all of Escondido, CA.
Friends are invited to visit with Florence's family on Saturday, September 7th at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to her Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To send a condolence to her family, please www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019
