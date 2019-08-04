New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
B'nai Jacob Memorial Park
200 Wintergreen Ave.
New Haven, CT
Florence Shmukler Radin

Florence Shmukler Radin
Radin, Florence Shmukler
Florence Shmukler Radin, 99, of New Haven passed away peacefully one month before her 100th birthday. Daughter of the late Jennie and Sam Shmukler. Feggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry, brother Leon Sherman, and sister Lena Lender. She was adored by her children, Steven(Ilene), Rebecca (Kenny), and David (Anita), as well as her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, CT TUESDAY morning, August 6, at 11:00 o'clock. Donations can be made in her memory to The Towers at 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 5, 2019
