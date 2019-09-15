|
|
Alpert, Florence Sterling
Florence Sterling Alpert, beloved mother, sister, wife, friend and all-around mensch, Florence was born in New Haven and raised in Hamden. She graduated from Hamden High School and received her B.A. from University of Connecticut. Florence married Erwin Alpert in 1950 and together they raised two sons. Florence loved languages and literature. Her wordsmithing skills served her well in her career as the manager of the classified advertising department of the New Haven Register. She loved her family, friends, and co-workers, and those who knew her appreciated her positive outlook, terrific sense of humor, and generosity of spirit. Florence was predeceased by mother, Eva Sterling; father, Alex Sterling; husband, Erwin Alpert; son, Richard Alpert; and brothers, Julius Sterling and Robert Sterling. She is survived by her son, Daniel Alpert (Rabbi Eric Weiss) of San Francisco, California and brother, Charles Sterling of Hamden and loving nieces and nephews.
Service in the Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, CT, Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be in the Workmen Circle Cemetery, Farwell St., West Haven, CT. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019