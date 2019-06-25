Strong, Florence

Florence Millican Strong, resident of Hamden and the Yale-New Haven Grimes Center, died June 24, 2019 at age 99. Born in Ansonia on July 10, 1919 to the late James and Mary Best Scott Millican, Flo was well-known throughout the Hamden and New Haven areas; where she worked as a waitress for over 50 years at the Brownstone, Reilly's, and Hamden Townhouse Restaurants, Elks Club, and many more places. She enjoyed going on trips to PA and Italian cruises, visiting family, shopping, and most of all, playing her piano. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Surviving children are Richard S. Strong (Mary Ann) of Bethany, Adele Geisel of New Milford, and James M. Strong (Janet) of Seymour, and also five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Mary, Jean, Margaret, and Gladys, and son-in-law William Geisel.

Her family would like to thank The Yale Grimes Center, CT Hospice, and the Whitney Ave. Fire Station for their many years of care. Donations in Flo's memory may be sent to any one of these locations: The Grimes Center, 1354 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511, CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405, or Hamden Fire Department, 2372 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Saturday, June 29th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A celebration of her life will take place in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. To send condolences, please see obituary at:

