Aguzzi, Floriana
Floriana Aguzzi, 84, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods in East Haven. She was the wife of Umberto Aguzzi.
Floriana was born in Fano, Italy, June 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Everisto Pedini and Laura (Tomassini) Pedini and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. Floriana was employed as a seamstress for many years until her retirement.
She is also survived by her three children Marisa DeMatteo and her husband Michael of Madison, Claudia White and her husband Christopher of Guilford, and Mauro Aguzzi and his wife Rasha of Massachusetts; her grandchildren Justin, Ryan, and Felicia DeMatteo, Paige and Daniel White, Lara and Joseph Aguzzi; her sister Lidia Baldarelli and her husband Dino of North Haven; her sister-in-law Paola Pedini of Fano, Italy; several cousins, nieces; nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her brother Terio Pedini.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 1, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Floriana may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT. 06762
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020