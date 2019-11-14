|
|
Brown, Floyd D.
Floyd D. Brown, 79, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence. Born in Racine, West Virginia on March 2, 1940, son of the late Marshall and Ruby Ramsey Brown. Floyd had worked for Laydon Construction for 41 years and later for Demar's Landscaping of Branford. He enjoyed motorcycles, was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed a "good cold beer". Father of Floyd Brown and the late Jacqueline Bennett. Grandfather of Rachel Bruce and her husband Brandon. Great-grandfather of Stella and Tessa Bruce. Brother of Herbert, Toney, Larry, Jesse and the late James, Carlos, Ralph, Guy and Juanita. Brother-in-law of Rose Gallo.
The visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 10:30 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr.#3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019