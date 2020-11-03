1/1
Flynn A. Longley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longley, Flynn A.
Flynn A. Longley, 90, of North Haven, husband of the late Jeanne Magnuson Longley, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in New Haven July 4, 1930, he was a son of the late Guy and Eva Shippey Longley. Flynn is survived by his children, Linda J. Kearney (John) of Wallingford, Nancy Longley Hernandez (Eduardo) of Hamden, and Atty. Christopher Longley (Dana) of North Haven; beloved grandchildren, Daniel (Ines) and Kaitlyn Kearney, both of Wallingford, and Julia Hernandez of Hamden; and two great-grandchildren, Ian Ochoa and Isabella Kearney. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy, Ernest, Burt, Guy, and Edward Longley. A former resident of West Haven, he relocated to North Haven in 1957. Flynn was an engineer for Metro North Railroad for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid fan of the UConn Women's basketball team, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed researching his roots and exploring the Longley family genealogy with his daughter Linda.
Friends are invited to visit with Flynn's family Thursday evening, November 5th, from 5-8 p.m. in BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Masks, social distancing, and attendance limitations must be respected. Friends may also attend his Graveside Service will on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Flynn's memory may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To send condolences, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved