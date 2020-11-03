Longley, Flynn A.
Flynn A. Longley, 90, of North Haven, husband of the late Jeanne Magnuson Longley, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in New Haven July 4, 1930, he was a son of the late Guy and Eva Shippey Longley. Flynn is survived by his children, Linda J. Kearney (John) of Wallingford, Nancy Longley Hernandez (Eduardo) of Hamden, and Atty. Christopher Longley (Dana) of North Haven; beloved grandchildren, Daniel (Ines) and Kaitlyn Kearney, both of Wallingford, and Julia Hernandez of Hamden; and two great-grandchildren, Ian Ochoa and Isabella Kearney. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy, Ernest, Burt, Guy, and Edward Longley. A former resident of West Haven, he relocated to North Haven in 1957. Flynn was an engineer for Metro North Railroad for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid fan of the UConn Women's basketball team, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed researching his roots and exploring the Longley family genealogy with his daughter Linda.
Friends are invited to visit with Flynn's family Thursday evening, November 5th, from 5-8 p.m. in BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Masks, social distancing, and attendance limitations must be respected. Friends may also attend his Graveside Service will on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Flynn's memory may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To send condolences, please see www.beecherandbennett.com
