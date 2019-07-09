Cunningham, Forster Carl

Forster Carl Cunningham, "Frosty", age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1st, 2019 in his home in West Haven after a long illness, with his family by his side. Frosty is survived by his daughter and caretaker the last five years of his life, Susan C.P. Cunningham, son, Glen K. Cunningham (Phavy), four grandchildren, including Lachlan and Emilia Cunningham, one great-grandson, Peyton Praprotnik and four cousins, Heidi, Wendy, Les, and Claudia Moretti.

Frosty graduated from West Haven High School in 1953 and enlisted in the Army National Guard shortly thereafter. He then began work at New Haven Railroad and ultimately retired from Metro North Railroad in 1991 due to a near fatal car accident after nearly 38 years as an electrician. An avid boater, fisherman, and member of City Point Yacht Club, member of the NRA, and later CB radio enthusiast and collector, Frosty also enjoyed local sports and was a fan of the Boston Red Sox as well.

In accordance with Frosty's wishes, he was laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in West Haven as part of a private service.

