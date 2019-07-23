Home

Fortunato Amaral

Fortunato Kenneth Amaral (Ken), 90, of Guilford, CT passed away at home June 28 after a long illness. He was the son of Fortunato and Adozinda Amaral and was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Armand and sister Dolores Stucker. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elna; two children: Greg Amaral and Barbara Mooney (Jim), and 5 grandchildren: Bryan, Lia, Brett, Mikayla, Kevin, and great-grandchild I'ana.
He attended New Bedford High School and graduated from Ohio State University. He played varsity soccer for the university and was proud of being a Buckeye. Ken served in the Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. He had a successful career in international sales and marketing, working, and living at times in South America. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization
Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019
