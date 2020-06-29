Gambardella, Franca "Kitty"
Franca "Kitty" Romanacci Gambardella of East Haven died peacefully at home on June 28, 2020 with her family by her side, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was the loving wife of the late Alphonse Gambardella who died in March. Franca was born in Livorno, Province of Toscano, Italy on February 9, 1932 to the late Joseph and Anita Tomei Romanacci. She worked as a seamstress at Robby Len for several years prior to retiring. Kitty was a courageous and strong woman. Her family and her faith were important to her. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 19 and considered this her home. She met and married her husband Al and they started their family. Kitty left her family with many fond memories, wonderful traditions and strong family values. She was a loving and devoted mother to Debora (Robert) Coppola, Anthony and Joseph (Kathleen) Gambardella. Sister of Mirella Rubano, Giuliano Romanacci and the late Nara Cerratto, Gloria Ferraiolo and Claudio Romancci. She was a proud grandmother to Robert and Rick Coppola, Corey, Santino and Tea' Gambardella.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial, to celebrate the lives of Al and Kitty, will be held in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. Share a memory and sign Kitty's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.