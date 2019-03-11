Vache, Frances A.

Frances A. Vache passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on April 6, 1944 to the late Amos E. Jackson and Arlene F. Berry.

She is survived by her beloved children, Debra (Gregory) Bernard; Diana Kelly; Frances K. Jackson; Angela (Carl) Bissell; and Daniel (Kimberly) Vache Jr., twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Frances is also survived by her sister, Geraine B. Benham and brother William B. Jackson, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Frances is predeceased by her soulmate Daniel G. Vache Sr.; her sister Margo E. Cassella; brothers Robert E. Jackson; Edward A. Jackson; and Richard W. Jackson, her cousin Irving F. King, and Barbara R. Jackson.

Frances was an award winning gardener, avid reader and loved horses. She was a portrait and scenery painter who was best known locally for her Princess Diana Series which showed at the West Haven Connecticut library.

Memorial for Frances will be private. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, The Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation, ATTN: Donations 24123 Boerne Rd Ste.200 San Antonio, TX 78255-0402. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2019