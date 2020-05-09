Aceto, FrancesFrances Ruocco Aceto 83, of Branford formerly of East Haven beloved wife of 65 years to the late Nicholas J. Aceto Jr. passed away on May 3, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving mother of Nicholas M. (Sharon) Aceto, Steven (Lauri) Aceto, JoAnn (Mike) Caruso and Annette (Steven) Carleton all of East Haven and Deborah (Bruce) Larsen of Sutton, MA. Grandmother of Jacqueline (Katelyn) Larsen, Jocelyn Carleton, Ashley Abel and Jamie Carleton. Sister of Anthony "Murphy" Ruocco and the late Grace Bissonnette, Theresa Colacrai, Lena Sagnella, Marie Donnarummo and Gennaro Ruocco. Frances was born in New Haven on June 14, 1936 daughter of the late Frank and Raffaela Martoriello Ruocco. Prior to her retirement Frances was a bookkeeper for the former New England Wire and the Adley Express Trucking Company.Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign France's guest book online at