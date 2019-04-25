Votto, Frances Adeline

Frances Adeline Votto, 92 of East Haven, passed peacefully from this life on April 25, 2019 in CT Hospice. The daughter of Mary and John Grammatico and the youngest of six siblings, Frances was born and raised in New Haven and spent the rest of her years as a resident of East Haven, where she worked for twenty-five years as librarian assistant at the Hagaman Library. "Cheech" loved cooking, shopping, and, as her sister would say, "Company from New York"; she loved Easter, Thanksgiving, and the Feast of the Seven Fish. She loved opera, musicals, old movies, and day trips to the City. As a teenager she sang Torna a Surriento on the local radio station, and as a young mother she crisscrossed the country on multiple road trips with her husband and two little kids in tow. The greatest joy of her life, however, was her beloved husband of seventy years, Ernie Votto, and the family she lovingly raised and cared for with him: son and daughter-in-law Ernest A. Votto and Mary Paganelli Votto of Portland, OR; daughter and son-in-law Vivian and Gene Holmes of Boston, MA; grandson Peter Holmes and his wife Jennifer Piedade of Boston, MA; granddaughter Jane Rose Hunt and her husband Casey Hunt of New York, NY; and grandson Eric Votto of Portland, OR. She will be greatly missed by the many family, friends, and neighbors whose lives she touched.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden. Friends may call SUNDAY from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Frances guest book online at

