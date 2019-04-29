Wallnau, Frances B.

On March 27, Frances Brownstein Wallnau age 95 of 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT entered into rest. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ida Levine Brownstein. She was predeceased by her devoted husband David. She leaves her loving children Larry Wallnau, Susan and Donald Kaletsky, cherished grandchildren Rebecca Kaletsky, Louis and Tracy Kaletsky, and Naomi Wallnau. She adored her two great-grandsons, Graham Kaletsky and Nico Wallnau. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Benjamin and Evelyn Brownstein, Israel and Rosalyn Brownstein, Edward Brownstein, and Milton and Lillian Brownstein. She is survived by 7 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Period of Mourning will be strictly private with a Memorial Service at Tower One at a later date. Donations may be made to "The Towers Foundation for the Frances Wallnau Family Endowment Fund" at 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To Sign a online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2019