Emielita, Frances Belmonte

Frances Belmonte Emielita, 95, of North Branford formerly of East Haven passed away June 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Edward J. Emielita, Sr. Beloved mother of Denise (Ronald) Brouillard of North Branford, Edward J. (Phyllis) Emielita, Jr. of East Haven and Debra Crisafi of Branford. Cherished grandmother of Ron (Meredith), Michelle (Paul), Frank (Michelle), Kristina, Amanda, Katelyn, Kellie, Eddie and Brittany (Cedric). Loving great-grandmother of Dana, Robbie, Jake, Ryan, Tyler and Noelle. Frances was born in New Haven on March 11, 1924, a daughter of the late Matthew and Pasqualina Porto Belmonte. She was also predeceased by sisters, Rosemary Franco, Mary Perillo, Grace and Lucy Belmonte, and brothers, Costanzo "Connie", Michael "Sparky" and Frank Belmonte. Prior to her retirement in 1986, Frances worked for the East Haven Board of Education for many years. She was a loving person and friend to all and especially loved her family. She was very social and was an avid Yankee and UCONN basketball fan. A special thank you to her loving live in aid Kim, all of the Staff at the Guilford VNA especially Rhonda who was with her for more than 6 years and also the Staff of the Hospice Group.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent DePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Frances guest book online at:

