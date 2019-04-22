Buonocore , Frances (Magliulo)

Frances (Magliulo) Buonocore, 94, of East Haven passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. She was born Decemeber 27, 1924 in New Haven to Vincenzo and Carmelo (Grcico) Magliulo. Frances is survived by her two loving sons, Joseph Buonocore Jr. and Vincent Buonocore (Monica) both of East Haven along with five grandchildren, Vincent Buonocore Jr. (Lisa), Marissa Sazinski (Josh), Joseph Buonocore III (Maria) and Melissa Perrira (Ken) and Christopher Buonocore (Diane). Frances is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Vincent Buonocore III, Thomas Buonocore, Chris Buonocore and Lena Perrira and a sister, Atonette Stroni of East Haven. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph Buonocore Sr. and sister, Amalia Campicharo.

Frances enjoyed cooking, ceramics, spending time on the beach, but what she cherished most was her family. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

