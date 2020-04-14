|
Fletcher, Frances C.
Frances Carol Ciak Fletcher, 102, of Hamden passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at Hamden Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Edmund J. Fletcher. Frances was born in New Haven on January 28, 1918 a daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie Stanczak Ciak. Frances was a caring and loving person who will be greatly missed by her son Daniel and everyone whose lives she touched. She was devout in her faith in God and was a long time parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in New Haven and was employed for many years as a devoted domestic service worker. Frances loved crossword puzzles, reading, playing scrabble with family, baking and was especially loved for her oatmeal crisps.
She is survived by her loving son, Daniel of Columbus, Ohio, a sister, Beatrice Hahn of North Haven and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Helen Butler, Jane Lorence, and Sophie Wunderlee, and brothers Stanley and Theodore Ciak. Frances's family would like to thank the staff at Hamden Health Care Center for the care and compassion they gave her for the past 5 years.
Funeral services will be held privately in St .Mary's Cemetery, Port Chester, New York. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Frances's life will be held in St. Stanislaus Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Sign the guest book for Frances online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020