Frances (Camarota) Carafola
Carafola, Frances Camarota
Frances Camarota Carafola, 89, of North Branford passed away June 15, 2020 at her home. Wife of the late Peter Carafola. Beloved mother of Mary Ann (Nicholas) Papacoda and Patricia Coe all of North Branford. Caring grandmother of Anthony (Stephanie) Papacoda and Michael and Daniel Coe. Cherished great-grandmother of Adrianna Papacoda and Sophia and Hayden Coe. Predeceased by a brother, Joseph Camarota. Frances was born in New Haven on March 17, 1931, a daughter of the late Sam and Mary DaCunto Camarota. Prior to her retirement she worked for Garrity Industries for many years and also worked for the former Atlantic Supermarket of North Branford.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call THURSDAY from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Branford Volunteer Fire Dept., 1531 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. Sign Frances guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
