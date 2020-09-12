1/1
Frances D. Ulles
1924 - 2020
Ulles, Frances D.
Frances D. Ulles, age 96, entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Center in Trumbull. Frances was born at home in Ansonia on January 25, 1924, daughter of the late James and Edna Smith Ulles. She resided in West Haven for most of her life before moving to be with her niece and nephew in Orange twenty years ago. In her later years, she enjoyed caring for her great-nieces and great-nephews and loved to be surrounded by her family. She was a former member of St. Vianney Church Women's Club. She is survived by loving nieces, Mary Anne Caserta (Anthony) of Orange and Marcella Zullo (Robert Kresmery) of West Haven, a loving nephew, Gary Milner (Maureen) of Downingtown, PA and many great-nieces and great-nephews including Alyssa Caserta of Cheshire. She was predeceased by a brother, Albert Ulles and a sister, Irma Milner and her husband Walter Milner. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her procession will then leave for a committal service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Mausoleum, 280 Derby Avenue in West Haven. Contributions in Frances memory may be made to St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound, a non-profit foundation creating and perpetuating financial support for programs and services on behalf of St. Vincent's historic mission to serve the poor and medically underserved population at give.stvincents.org. To sign Frances guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
SEP
15
Committal
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
