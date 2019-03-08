Dombrowski, Frances

Frances Mary Sawicki Dombrowski, formerly of Branford, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls, NY. She was the wife of the late Philip A. Dombrowski. Frances was born in New Haven December 18, 1925, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Gublo Sawicki. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing and worked as a private duty nurse. Throughout her life, Frances spent countless hours volunteering for various organizations in Branford. She had been a communicant of St. Elizabeth Church in Branford. Frances is survived by her children, Sandra Bednarczyk of Southport, NC, Lynn Dombrowski of Greenwich, NY, Philip Dombrowski of Falmouth, MA and Michael Dombrowski of Destin, FL; her sister; Helen Kosack of East Haven; her brother Chester Sawicki of North Haven; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Sawicki.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 at St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. THERE ARE NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Branford Food Pantry, 30 Harrison Ave., Branford, or to the James Blackstone Memorial Library Children's Library, 758 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019