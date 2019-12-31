|
Willis, Frances E.
Frances E. Willis, 87, a lifelong resident of the New Haven area, passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday, December 30. Frances was born in New Haven in 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Evangelista Sotis. Frances was a longtime loyal employee of 31 years at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Connecticut. She retired as a Senior Business Systems Supervisor, a beloved boss to 60 employees. She was a friend to all and a valued mentor.She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven. She lived for many years in Hamden and then moved to Southwick Court in Cheshire, where she made many friends. Frances raised two children, Diane Willis Towle and Frank Willis Jr. Above all else, she loved her family and enjoyed cooking Sunday afternoon dinners. She leaves behind her daughter, Diane, son-in-Law Christopher Towle, grandchildren Erica Towle and Kevin Towle, the family of Frank Willis Jr., as well as her beloved niece and family, Fran and Joseph Simone The family is deeply grateful to all her at home caregivers, who became dear friends. We are also especially thankful to the staff at Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden for their kindness and compassion. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Saturday, Jan.4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Christ the Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden at 10:30. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 2, 2020