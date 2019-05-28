Andreoli, Frances Fanello

Frances Fanello Andreoli, 88, of West Haven passed away May 27, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Andreoli, Sr. Loving mother of Raymond L. (Peggy) Andreoli, Jr. of North Branford and Donna (Tom) Franco of West Haven. Cherished grandmother of Anthony (Stephanie) Franco, Raymond L. (Rita) Andreoli, III, Monica (David) Thomas and Dana (Nick) Tiebout. Caring great-grandmother of Anthony "AJ" Franco, Jr., Luca Franco, Andrew Tiebout and Mackenzie Thomas. Frances was born in New Haven on July 11, 1930 a daughter of the late Carmelo and Gerlanda Marullo Fanello. She was predeceased by sisters, Josephine Sullo, Jennie DeAngelo and Carmelina "Chubby" Fanello and brothers, Benjamin and James Fanello. Prior to her retirement Frances worked at the former St. Anthony School in New Haven and also worked at the Colonial Pharmacy for many years.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to www.hospice.com.

