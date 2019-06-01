Gazzillo, Frances

Frances Liguori Gazzillo, 89, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Clement Gazzillo. Frances was born in New Haven on August 13, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Spadacenta Liguori. She had worked for the former Strause-Adler's of New Haven for many years until her retirement. Frances lived for her family, spending time with them was her favorite thing to do, cooking, having holidays at her house and making memories with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her passions in life. She has three sons whom she adored, and they loved her unconditionally, she also had a daughter-in-law that she loved like her own. She had four granddaughters who were her best friends and joys of her life, and her eight great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy and happiness. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all. Mother of Frank Gazzillo, Michael Gazzillo and Clement (Marie) Gazzillo, Jr. Grandmother of Michele (James) Riccio, Christine (Dominic Gambardella) Gazzillo, Frances Gazzillo and Cheri (Paul) Golia. Great-grandmother of John Ianniello, Dario Scott Aponte, Justine Gazzillo, Ana Golia, Jason Golia, Giavanna and Luca Riccio, and Briella Gambardella. Predeceased by a brother Nicholas Liguori, sisters Mary Hillo and Carmel Iannucci.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019