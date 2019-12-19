|
|
Godfrey, Frances
Frances (Popiel) Godfrey, 95, devoted wife of 72 years to the late Robert Godfrey, died on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019. Born in Derby, Oct. 8, 1924, Frances was a daughter of the late Charles & Mollie Popiel. Beloved Mother of David Godfrey(Diane Allison) of Westport & Laurie Godfrey(David Hurlburt)) of NYC. Dear Sister of Edith Ferber of NYC. Cherished Grandmother of Charles Allison-Godfrey & Andrew Allison-Godfrey.
Funeral Services at Bikur Cholim Sheveth Achim Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven SUNDAY morning, Dec. 22, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. A Period of Mourning will be observed at 10 Nutmeg, La., Westport following the service until 8p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019