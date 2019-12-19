New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bikur Cholim Sheveth Achim Cemetery
3 Brockett Pl.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Service
Following Services
10 Nutmeg, La.
Westport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Godfrey


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Godfrey Obituary
Godfrey, Frances
Frances (Popiel) Godfrey, 95, devoted wife of 72 years to the late Robert Godfrey, died on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019. Born in Derby, Oct. 8, 1924, Frances was a daughter of the late Charles & Mollie Popiel. Beloved Mother of David Godfrey(Diane Allison) of Westport & Laurie Godfrey(David Hurlburt)) of NYC. Dear Sister of Edith Ferber of NYC. Cherished Grandmother of Charles Allison-Godfrey & Andrew Allison-Godfrey.
Funeral Services at Bikur Cholim Sheveth Achim Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven SUNDAY morning, Dec. 22, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. A Period of Mourning will be observed at 10 Nutmeg, La., Westport following the service until 8p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -