DeFabio, Frances J.

Frances J. Laoue DeFabio, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard DeFabio. Frances was born in New Haven on July 1, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine Petrillo Laoue. She had worked in the cafeteria for the North Haven School system for many years until her retirement. Frances enjoyed entertaining, gardening, playing cards, but most of all being with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Richard (Debi) DeFabio, Donna (David) Canestri and Kenneth (Susan) DeFabio. Grandmother of Alyssa, Michael, Eric, Jeremy, Jonathan, Andrea and Maria. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Sister of Catherine (Joseph) Colomonico, Mary (Frank) Arpino and the late Elise Galasso, Jeanette Lombardi and Shirley Bartozzi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019