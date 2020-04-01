|
|
Sherman, Frances J. (Wambolt)
Frances J. (Wambolt) Sherman, of Wallingford and previously of New Haven, passed away on March 29, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Sherman. Frances was born in New Haven on December 19, 1942, daughter of the late Henry and Sophie (Durso) Wambolt. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister Frances is survived by her daughter Debra Godinez and her husband Margarito; grandchildren Darien Sherman, Cheyenne Sherman, Raven Jones, Amanda Godinez, Andreas Fernando Godinez, and Sara Godinez; great-grandchildren Alexa, Bryan, and Kayla Godinez; and brother James Wambolt. She was predeceased by her daughter Michelle Jones.
Funeral services for Frances will be celebrated privately at this time. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is in care of the arrangements. To share a condolence with Frances' family, please visit
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020